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Military Documents Show Fauci's Criminal Acts of Crimes Against Humanity
WalkInVerse
WalkInVerse
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40 views • January 11, 2022
PLEASE SHARE AS REQUESTED: Not just him, but all involved. This includes CEO from BigPharma and Social Media platforms. Media outlet, healthcare providers, LEO who refuse to stand as will as military officials. The DNC and RINO all must be tried for treason as well as Gov, Mayors and City Council members who perpetrated this crime. NO MORE COMPLIANCE, PERIOD.

All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use clause — Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C. § 107 - for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting and education. Walk In Verse does not own the rights to this video.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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