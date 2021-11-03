ClimateSCAM: Climate Prophets of Doom Give Yet Another Final Warning – f*cking eco TERRORISTS

ClimateSCAM: Climate Prophets of Doom Give Yet Another Final Warning – f*cking eco TERRORISTSNow you’ve got 8 yrs left. Here’s a look at their “end of world” projections for the last 51 yrsEco terrorists, covid cultist are part of the same EVIL Kabbalistic Depopulation agendas – 21/2030 great reset, etcThe "carbon tax" favors the wealthy because the wealthy came up with it. It should really be called "carbon only for the wealthy" because that is the end result. They will give the plebs austerity...while they magically get to continue living like Pharaohs with ginormous carbon footprints that eclipse those of the average person....because they pay a pittance of their massive wealth on a carbon penance tax. They will still have multiple mansions that are 60,000 sq ft. They will still have gas guzzling super cars, yachts and private jets. Its a scam like everything else being sold to you. - nikto_knowssource: