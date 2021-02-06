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Nancy Mace claims AOC continues to 'pedal false rumors' on Capitol riot
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10 views • February 06, 2021
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-SC, reacts to the hour long conversation on the House floor Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez led on the Capitol Hill riot.
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