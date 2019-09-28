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The RSB Show LIVE 9/27/19 - Medical Kidnap, Darryl Roberts, Infant mortality, Patient ID, Farm Stand
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156 views • September 28, 2019
Medical Kidnap, Vitamin K jab, Infant mortality rate, Developmental disabilities spike, Farm stand ban, Darryl Roberts, Trinity School of Natural Health, Rand Paul patient ID and MORE!
http://www.robertscottbell.com/natural-remedies/medical-kidnap-vitamin-k-jab-infant-mortality-rate-developmental-disabilities-spike-farm-stand-ban-darryl-roberts-trinity-school-of-natural-health-rand-paul-patient-id-and-more/
http://www.robertscottbell.com/natural-remedies/medical-kidnap-vitamin-k-jab-infant-mortality-rate-developmental-disabilities-spike-farm-stand-ban-darryl-roberts-trinity-school-of-natural-health-rand-paul-patient-id-and-more/
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