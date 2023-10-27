Hurricane Otis
One of the fastest-intensifying hurricanes in world history, which forecasters failed to predict, made landfall in Acapulco, Mexico, as a Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 165 mph and gusts of nearly 200 mph.
