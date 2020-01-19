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Wisdom-keepers Of Stonehenge With Graham Phillips
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31 views • January 19, 2020
Information about the culture that built Stonehenge among many other stone circles in the British Isles and why they did so, as well as the successive cultures that immigrated there and then learned and took up the same cultural activities used to maintain the stones as well as to keep medicinal knowledge during a time when there was no written language.
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