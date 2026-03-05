Joe Oltmann Untamed | Marc Morano & Halsey English | Temperature Is Rising | 03.05.26

Today on Joe Oltmann Untamed, we’re laying bare the raw truth that Americans are beyond fed up sick of being treated like second-class citizens in our own nation while the ruling class protects itself at every turn. We open with the infuriating vote in Congress: only 65 brave members stood for transparency on sexual harassment settlements, while a bipartisan 357 voted to bury it, shielding predators with taxpayer money. The education system is under fire as schools continue to push divisive ideologies while punishing free speech. A student at Torrey Pines High School got suspended for a simple pro-ICE sign, yet anti-ICE protests face no consequences, highlighting the blatant double standard. Meanwhile in Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, faces a serious HAVA complaint over voter roll issues tied to ERIC, further eroding trust in institutions that should protect Americans but instead seem to prioritize control and chaos over our kids and our rights.





We dive deeper with Marc Morano, the fearless founder of Climate Depot and author of The Great Reset, who exposes how green agendas, endless wars like Iran, and social engineering keep Americans broke, distracted, and divided while insiders profit. From skyrocketing energy costs amid Middle East chaos to the weaponization of “science” and cultural division, Marc connects the dots on how the elite class lectures us on sacrifice while they jet-set and cash in. This isn’t coincidence—it’s a deliberate machine designed to keep us compliant and powerless.





Halsey English, a sharp geopolitical analyst and live streamer, has been providing real-time commentary on the escalating U.S.-Iran conflict (Operation Epic Fury) since late February 2026. He frames the situation as a high-stakes escalation with Iran retaliating through missile/drone strikes on U.S. bases (Kuwait, Bahrain) and threats to commercial shipping, while downplaying some official U.S. damage claims as information warfare. This episode is a full-throttle wake-up call for every parent, taxpayer, and patriot who’s had enough of the lies, the double standards, and the slow erosion of our way of life. We’re not just talking—we’re fighting. Tune in for the unfiltered truth, the fire in our veins, and the plan to push back before they take everything. You won’t walk away quiet, you’ll walk away ready to reclaim what’s ours.





