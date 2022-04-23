Subversion

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78 views • April 23, 2022
I have been in the midst of writing my new work of which I am twenty pages through, currently. I should have that out by the year's end, but the fortnightly upload schedule will remain until I get the brunt of the writing finished, unfortunately. Thank you for your patience on this matter, my friends. :)
Grab my new Book here:
Paperback - https://www.lulu.com/en/gb/shop/silas-gauthier/rise-and-fall-a-discourse-upon-the-phenomena-of-civilisation-and-decline/paperback/product-rqwqy7.html?page=1&;pageSize=4
Ebook - https://www.lulu.com/en/gb/shop/silas-gauthier/rise-and-fall/ebook/product-55jyq2.html?page=1&;pageSize=4
Consider supporting me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/SilasSpeaks
Come Join the Guilded (Discord-like) Server - https://www.guilded.gg/i/pPABzLyE
Sub to this channel here! - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Mw4FhWAv96GN/
Youtube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgU6CTpvc2ZjWtJDj51VXA
Bitchute – https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TqUZalAmCkDC/
Grab my new Book here:
Paperback - https://www.lulu.com/en/gb/shop/silas-gauthier/rise-and-fall-a-discourse-upon-the-phenomena-of-civilisation-and-decline/paperback/product-rqwqy7.html?page=1&;pageSize=4
Ebook - https://www.lulu.com/en/gb/shop/silas-gauthier/rise-and-fall/ebook/product-55jyq2.html?page=1&;pageSize=4
Consider supporting me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/SilasSpeaks
Come Join the Guilded (Discord-like) Server - https://www.guilded.gg/i/pPABzLyE
Sub to this channel here! - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Mw4FhWAv96GN/
Youtube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgU6CTpvc2ZjWtJDj51VXA
Bitchute – https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TqUZalAmCkDC/
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