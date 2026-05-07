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DID EHUD BARAK'S TOKA SPYWARE EDIT THE LOSEE ROOF VIDEO TO PIN KIRK'S MURDER ON AN INNOCENT MAN⁉️
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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‼️BOMBSHELL: Did Ehud Barak’s Toka Spyware Edit The Losee Roof Video To Pin Charlie Kirk’s Murder On An Innocent Man?! 😱


We finally have the name of the weapon used to manufacture the "official narrative" of the Charlie Kirk assassination. It isn’t a firearm—it’s a Israeli dystopian hacking software called Toka.


The Software:Co-founded by former Israeli PM Ehud Barak (the same man tied to Jeffrey Epstein), Toka is designed to infiltrate any connected camera system. Its specific "selling point" to intelligence agencies? The ability to edit video feeds in real-time or recorded history so seamlessly that forensic investigators can’t find a single digital fingerprint.


The Frame-Up: For months, witnesses have insisted they saw the true "assassin" dressed in all black on the roof. Yet, the "official" footage released to the public showed a person they claim was Tyler Robinson. This is where the technology comes in:


Digital Erasure: Toka allows operators to literally "brush out" an individual—like the assassin in black—and replace them with a background or a different figure entirely.


Real-Time & Retrospective Editing: Experts have confirmed that the software can access any web-connected camera—including those in parking lots, hotels, and airports—and alter both live feeds and past recordings.


Zero Digital Footprint: Unlike other spyware that leaves a "digital fingerprint," Toka is designed to modify video pixels without leaving any telltale signs of a hack. This makes it impossible for forensic investigators to prove a video has been tampered with.


"Ocean's Eleven" Capabilities: Media outlets like Haaretz have compared the technology to the heist movie Ocean's Eleven, where a live feed is diverted to a "mock" version of reality while the real event is happening undetected.


This explains why the footage of "Tyler" on the Losee building rooftop is physically impossible. The figure has no shadow that matches the sun’s position. Why? Because the software is perfect at altering pixels, but it can’t account for the complex physics of light and shadow in a 3D space.


Manufacturing the Narrative: If they can edit the past without leaving a trace, they can "place" Tyler on that roof at the exact moment they need him to be there to satisfy the mainstream media script.


We are witnessing the birth of a new kind of lawfare: Digital Assassination. They don't just kill the target; they use foreign-funded technology to frame the innocent and erase the guilty.


The pixels are lying, but the physics don't. It’s time to look past the "official" feed.


Toka’s marketing literally promises to "save operators from exposure." If a foreign-linked entity wanted to eliminate a political threat like Charlie Kirk while ensuring their operative was never seen, this is the exact tool they would use.


RT if you demand an independent forensic audit of the Losee building footage. 👇


Source: https://x.com/ProjectConstitu/status/2051717234746093963


https://incyber.org/en/article/israeli-spyware-targets-security-cameras/


https://tokagroup.com/mission/

Keywords
ehud barakcharlie kirk assassination psyoptoka spywaretyler robinson frameuplosee building footage
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