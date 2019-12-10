How to Make BIG Batches of Colloidal Silver -- Gallon-Sized or Larger

If you prefer to make bigger batches of colloidal silver with your new Micro-Particle Colloidal Silver Generator from The Silver Edge, for long-term storage or for household usage, watch this short video to learn how easy it is to make a gallon or more at a time. Remember, micro-particle colloidal silver can be stored for months or even years. And it works great as a kitchen and bathroom disinfectant. Many people even use it in their washing machine to help sanitize kitchen and bathroom towels, undergarments, bedding and more. The uses for it are innumerable. Obviously, in this Age of Strange Diseases in which we live, the more colloidal silver you have on hand, the better!



After you've seen the video, be sure to get your FREE 7-part mini-course in successful colloidal silver usage, by going to www.TheSilverEdge.com