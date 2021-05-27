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AA-109 Dr. Jack Cashill joins us to discuss the background of Barack Obama
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91 views • May 27, 2021
Dr. Jack Cashill joins us today to discuss the history to discuss the background of Barack Obama, his communist connections, and legacy. We will also delve into Dr. Cashill's new book Barack Obama's Promised Land: Deplorables Need Not Apply.
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Check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&;pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
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▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b
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