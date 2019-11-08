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QdraLT ir Kazimierą Juraitį puola troliai 2019 11 07
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854 views • November 08, 2019
Kazimiero Juraičio pokalbių laidas su QAnonu pradėjo blokuoti "megztosios beretės" - internetiniai troliai. Prasidėjo masiniai melagingi skundai į jutubo administraciją, dėl ko pradėtos blokuoti kazimiero Juraičio jutubo kanalo veikla. Įdomiausia, kad blokuojamas pokalbis apie marksizmą lenininzmą. Išeina, kad buvusio marksizmo-leninizmo dėstytojo prof. Vytauto Landsbergio pasekėjai (o juk jie ir sudaro pagrindines "megztųjų berečių" Lietuvoje gretas) niršta, kad kritiškai kalbama apie marksizmą leninizmą...
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