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The HOAX of covid-19 / deborah birx basically admits to FALSE covid diagnoses!
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83 views • May 15, 2020
No wonder hospitals are nearly empty in many cities across the US (and world). The hoax of this virus is scaring people from getting treatment and visiting hospitals. REAL doctors are speaking out about the false assertions of covid-19's high mortality rate and the false labeling of nearly all deaths as covid. WHO is trying to crash our economy (if not the entire world's) and for WHAT?!?!?
STAND UP FOR THE TRUTH
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/dr-birx-confirms-anyone-dies-coronavirus-regardless-underlying-health-condition-counted-covid-19-death-video/
STAND UP FOR THE TRUTH
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/dr-birx-confirms-anyone-dies-coronavirus-regardless-underlying-health-condition-counted-covid-19-death-video/
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