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Dr. Breggin Interviewed on CBN - 2017
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161 views • January 10, 2022
Originally posted to YouTube on Dec 11, 2017. This video had 5,318 views and 229 likes.
Dr. Breggin Interviewed on CBN Dec 7, 2017 @ http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2017/december/heres-what-parents-can-do-to-prevent-bullycide-suicide-from-bullying
Dr. Breggin Interviewed on CBN Dec 7, 2017 @ http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2017/december/heres-what-parents-can-do-to-prevent-bullycide-suicide-from-bullying
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