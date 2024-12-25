© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Merry Christmas From the Mass Murderer War Criminal Who Has Destroyed Dozens of Churches
Benjamin Netanyahu wished Christians a Merry Christmas after 2 months ago he bombed and raze to the ground several churches in Lebanon, including the Saint Georges Church two months ago.
Israel destroyed 79% of mosques, 3 churches in Gaza during its genocidal war against Palestinians, says ministry.
Pass the sick bag....🤮
Source @Real World News
