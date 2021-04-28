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'Critical Race-Baiting' enters the military
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20 views • April 28, 2021
Cory Mills, CEO and founder of PACEM Solutions joins Newsmax to react to new military training policies and how they may be related to the controversial 'critical race theory' that is supported by some, plus ongoing lockdown measures in Gavin Newsom's California. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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