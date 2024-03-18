LIVE DEMO OF BRIEF COMPLEX TRAUMA SAFE HOME TREATMENT FOR MK ULTRA SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE SURVIVORS, 'DISSOCIATIVE IDENTITY DISORDER' & SAFE INTEGRATION OF 'ALTERS'/DISSOCIATIVE 'PARTS'

LIVE DEMO OF BRIEF COMPLEX SAFE HOME TRAUMA TREATMENT FOR MK ULTRA SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE SURVIVORS, 'DISSOCIATIVE IDENTITY DISORDER & SAFE INTEGRATION OF 'ALTERS'/DISSOCIATIVE 'PARTS' WITH LEADING SPECIALIST PSYCHOTHERAPIST BRIDIN MCKENNA
********PLEASE READ AND FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY!
LINK TO PICTURE EFT ENERGY TAPPING FOR SAFE EMOTIONAL ENERGY CONSOLIDATION PLEASE USE IN CONJUNCTION WITH PODCAST AND ALWAYS CONSULT A COMPETENT ENERGY MENTAL HEALTH PRACTITIONER IF YOU RUN INTO PROBLEMS! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5rv4l6Ef6Y&ab_channel=PhoenixEFT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.