LIVE DEMO OF BRIEF COMPLEX TRAUMA SAFE HOME TREATMENT FOR MK ULTRA SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE SURVIVORS, 'DISSOCIATIVE IDENTITY DISORDER' & SAFE INTEGRATION OF 'ALTERS'/DISSOCIATIVE 'PARTS'
LIVE DEMO OF BRIEF COMPLEX SAFE HOME TRAUMA TREATMENT FOR MK ULTRA SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE SURVIVORS, 'DISSOCIATIVE IDENTITY DISORDER & SAFE INTEGRATION OF 'ALTERS'/DISSOCIATIVE 'PARTS' WITH LEADING SPECIALIST PSYCHOTHERAPIST BRIDIN MCKENNA

********PLEASE READ AND FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY! 

LINK TO PICTURE EFT ENERGY TAPPING FOR SAFE EMOTIONAL ENERGY CONSOLIDATION PLEASE USE IN CONJUNCTION WITH PODCAST AND ALWAYS CONSULT A COMPETENT ENERGY MENTAL HEALTH PRACTITIONER IF YOU RUN INTO PROBLEMS! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5rv4l6Ef6Y&ab_channel=PhoenixEFT


Keywords
recoverytraumasrasurvivors

