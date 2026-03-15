Farmers Lose Fertilizer World Food Supply Threatened

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A chain reaction is underway across the global food system with fertilizer plants shutting down, LNG supplies being choked off, fishing fleets staying in port because diesel fuel is too expensive and these impacts ripples straight to your dinner table.
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