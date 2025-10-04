BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Euro-American fan club breaking into presidential palace gates in Tbilisi
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
26 views • 22 hours ago

Euro-American fan club breaking into the presidential palace in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Much more info on the 2 previous videos. Cynthia

Also:

Protesters in Tbilisi beat the Imedi TV crew, according to the channel's statement.

There was an X post shown and this written about it:  The ultimate foreign agent — the French-born former “president” of Georgia — has risen from the dead to post on X.

True to form for Western puppets, she now calls herself “the legitimate president.”

She also suggests there was some kind of “miscommunication” — it seems that her Euro-American fan club wasn’t supposed to storm the presidential palace — and is now trying to shift the blame onto the government.

More: The Euro-Georgian soys continue to throw stones at the residence of the President of Georgia, despite warnings from the special forces, reports the RIA Novosti correspondent

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
