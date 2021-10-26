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WILL THIS BE THE NEXT SURFSIDE CONDO COLLAPSE DISASTER? ILLEGAL ALIENS "RENOVATING" DECREPIT LANDMARK APARTMENTS
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30 views • October 26, 2021
Landmark Apartments at Central Ave just south of Camelback
The Surfside condo collapse in Florida killed over 100 people. Fake news and government is costing innocent lives covering up shoddy, dangerous work done by illegal aliens getting paid less and who have poor workmanship skills.
The FIU footbridge was also built cheaply by illegal alien work crews. It also collapsed killing 7 people.
This will get worse since DHS chief Mayorkas has announced ICE will not enforce laws protecting legal, skilled US workers in favor of "cheap" low skilled illegal foreign workers.
All the workers I observed at this site are foreign, latino speaking spanish and suspected illegals shutting legal US Citizen English speaking workers out of more jobs.
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"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
I am a supporter of Alex Jones and Infowars.
Email:
[email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
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[email protected].
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The Surfside condo collapse in Florida killed over 100 people. Fake news and government is costing innocent lives covering up shoddy, dangerous work done by illegal aliens getting paid less and who have poor workmanship skills.
The FIU footbridge was also built cheaply by illegal alien work crews. It also collapsed killing 7 people.
This will get worse since DHS chief Mayorkas has announced ICE will not enforce laws protecting legal, skilled US workers in favor of "cheap" low skilled illegal foreign workers.
All the workers I observed at this site are foreign, latino speaking spanish and suspected illegals shutting legal US Citizen English speaking workers out of more jobs.
Subscribe, follow, like, share, contribute $ to "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" on Gab, Youtube, Brighteon, Bitchute for "Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency".
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
I am a supporter of Alex Jones and Infowars.
Email:
[email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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