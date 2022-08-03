Pelosi Working with China for Taiwan Blockade and Attack on US, Aussies Announce Response to Asia Tensions, Mr. Foto Shares Covid Bioweapon-Related Info: August 03, 2022

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ANALYSIS: Nancy Pelosi is working with China to create SMOKE SCREEN for attack against America

https://www.brighteon.com/4328e8f3-893b-4d48-97e7-9ee5314763bf

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China set to begin effective Taiwan blockade hours after Nancy Pelosi concludes visit

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3187619/china-set-begin-effective-taiwan-blockade-hours-after-nancy

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Australia announces response to tensions in Asia

https://www.rt.com/news/560118-australia-china-military-asia/

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Mr. Foto Share Covid-related Info

Submitted by Mr. Foto

August 03, 2022

BRAIN Study identifies pivotal role of FIBCD1 gene in neurodevelopmental disorders (GENETICS)(Autism, ADHD, Schizophrenia, Alzheimer's) https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220802/Study-identifies-pivotal-role-of-FIBCD1-gene-in-neurodevelopmental-disorders.aspx

LYME DISEASE Lyme disease remains a growing public health concern in the United States, says FAIR Health study https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220802/Lyme-disease-remains-a-growing-public-health-concern-in-the-United-States-says-FAIR-Health-study.aspx

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Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.



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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber

Precious Metal Specialist

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Direct: 952-582-6304

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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

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Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

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