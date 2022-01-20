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Criminals Panic: Head UN Scientist Warns Against Children Receiving COVID Vax Booster
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170 views • January 20, 2022
The Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization has just crushed what little credibility the Biden administration’s COVID response team had by confirming what most parents’ common-sense already told them – that there is no evidence that healthy children need booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/who-crushes-biden-covid-plan-says-no-evidence-at-all-that-healthy-kids-needs-booster-jabs/
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Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/who-crushes-biden-covid-plan-says-no-evidence-at-all-that-healthy-kids-needs-booster-jabs/
Save 40% on our powerful Wholefood Multivitamin that’s loaded with natural immune support boosters many listeners have been asking for!
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