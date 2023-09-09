Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Physician and scientist Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt talks about 5G and graphene oxide in injectables
channel image
What is happening
9018 Subscribers
Shop now
350 views
Published 19 hours ago

TheWarAgainstYou


Physician and scientist Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt talks about 5G and graphene oxide in injectables
---
Seattle Hospital with the First Covid Casualties was the 1st to Fully Implement 5G
---
FAIR USE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES
---
Mirrored From:
 https://rumble.com/v2duuxm-physician-and-scientist-dr.-dietrich-klinghardt-talks-about-5g-and-graphene.html
---
Quote: #English - Physician and scientist Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt talks about 5G and graphene oxide in injectables. Collaborate with La Quinta Columna: https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/ "

Keywords
5gbioweaponcovid vaccineskill shotgraphene oxideinjectablesthewaragainstyouphysician and scientist dr dietrich klinghardt

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket