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Physician and scientist Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt talks about 5G and graphene oxide in injectables
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507 views • September 09, 2023

TheWarAgainstYou


Physician and scientist Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt talks about 5G and graphene oxide in injectables
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Seattle Hospital with the First Covid Casualties was the 1st to Fully Implement 5G
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FAIR USE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES
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Mirrored From:
 https://rumble.com/v2duuxm-physician-and-scientist-dr.-dietrich-klinghardt-talks-about-5g-and-graphene.html
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Quote: #English - Physician and scientist Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt talks about 5G and graphene oxide in injectables. Collaborate with La Quinta Columna: https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/ "

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5gbioweaponcovid vaccineskill shotgraphene oxideinjectablesthewaragainstyouphysician and scientist dr dietrich klinghardt
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