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CIA/DARPA/MIC Alien Human-Hybrid Program ~ Mingling w/ the seed of man III ~ [Daniel 2:43].
Intercessor2028
Intercessor2028
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126 views • March 10, 2021
Top expert #2 is David Jacobs PhD, a Prof of History w/ three decades of research into alien abduction phenomena.
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kWqQ4QbhAE
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYaVJVXI8Bg
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kWqQ4QbhAE
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MP1hjNQmJXU
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFBQ-cOAGMg
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Bf7lHfNXAc
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d4hOTq4SpUY

According to Jacobs, abductions of humans started in the last quarter of the 19th Century?! I've watched many of their videos and interviews (some are simply phenomenal) so I can strongly recommend their work to others in search for true answers as to who the aliens really are and what's their ultimate goal/agenda. I can tell you right now that it is the hybridization, integration (mingling with the seed of man), assimilation (via A.I.), enslavement and damnation of the human race. But specially of the white race for we are the true Hebrew Israelites of The Old Testament and the race of Jesus Christ. The ultimate goal of Satan is to turn you into a cyborg/transhuman https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/daily-wrap-up/gene-editing-vaccines-forced-vaccination-vs-informed-consent-age-covid-19/. Hybrids, transhumans and cyborgs CANNOT be saved; cannot enter into the Kingdom/Heaven. This means that after death they go to hell and to the lake of fire after Judgement Day (Revelation 21:8).

Again, I DO NOT endorse, agree with, and/or believe all and everything they say, believe, and/or claim. But, this professor will certainly put you in the right direction. I'd say they speak 70-80% truth and the rest % are their personal opinions, speculations, guess work, etc. You need the Holy Spirit of God in you to help you dealing with all this meat/info.
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deceptionalienagenda
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