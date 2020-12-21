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Scientists question is it the flu or COVID?
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133 views • December 21, 2020
One scientist has been doing his own offline testing, discovering COVID strains to appear quite similar to those of the common flu. So, is it the flu or COVID-19? One America’s Caitlin Sinclair has more from New York.
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