Dr. Carrie Madej In ICU After Plane Crash: Outspoken Dissident Doctor Has Exposed Covid Jab Danger

Pray for Dr. Carrie Madej!

Erin Elizabeth joins with the heartbreaking news of Dr. Carrie Madej being rushed to the ICU after a lethal plane crash.

The questions we want answered though is this:

Was this an accidental crash, or was there something sinister behind what really happened

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