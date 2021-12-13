$300 Build Back Better Baby Bucks!

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10 views • December 13, 2021
If you don't have young children you may not be aware that beginning July of 2021 the government started sending out child tax credit payments up to $300 per child, per month.

Democrats hoping to pass their Build Back Better social spending and climate package by the end of the year are beginning to panic, as continued disagreements with party moderates Sen. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema threaten to leave more than 35 million families without monthly payments of up to $300 per child starting December 15th.- Zero Hedge

Inflation is rising at historic levels and this is a way to get people hooked into government programs in order to survive. They are trying to usher in UBI (Universal Basic Income) but this is not sustainable and WILL lead to economic collapse.

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