Israel Bombs Both Gaza And Syria At Same Time & US/Turkey Both Openly Protect Idlib Extremists

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8GahEthereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4bLitecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ffBitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dpWhat to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:Subscribe on iTunes:Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:* * *American Experts Warn Global Coronavirus Outbreak Now Inevitable As WHO Begs For More MoneyJohnson & Johnson Advised Coronavirus Simulation & Now Stands To Gain Financially With New VaccineIDF: 2 mortar shells from Gaza strike field in southern IsraelNetanyahu said to warn a Gaza war is possible before March 2 electionsKindergarten staffers scramble kids to escape suspected Gaza balloon bombAfter Week of Escalation, Israel Limits Gaza Fishing ZoneSyrian air defenses thwart hostile targets above DamascusPalestinian teen shot dead as he threw firebomb at troops — armyIsraeli forces kill Palestinian boy in West BankPentagon Inspector General Claims ISIS Resurgence ‘Likely’ If US Leaves IraqU.S. condemns Idlib assaults, stands by Turkey: Secretary of State PompeoErdogan Vows To Declare War On Syria If Syrian Army Does Not Withdraw From IdlibAs Houthis Close in on Al-Qaeda in Yemen, US Drone Strikes Target its Leaders#Israel #Gaza #Syria"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”