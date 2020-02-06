BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israel Bombs Both Gaza And Syria At Same Time & US/Turkey Both Openly Protect Idlib Extremists
The Last American Vagabond
The Last American Vagabond
579 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
39 views • February 06, 2020
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.

Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav

Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond

Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp

What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/4KFy5YD

Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2

Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867

* * *

American Experts Warn Global Coronavirus Outbreak Now Inevitable As WHO Begs For More Money
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/president-xi-says-china-has-coronavirus-under-control-nearly-2000-quarantined-hong
Johnson & Johnson Advised Coronavirus Simulation & Now Stands To Gain Financially With New Vaccine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QNzXOteRfm8
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/newsroom/center-news/2020-01-24-Statement-of-Clarification-Event201.html

IDF: 2 mortar shells from Gaza strike field in southern Israel
https://www.timesofisrael.com/idf-2-mortar-shells-from-gaza-strike-field-in-southern-israel/
Netanyahu said to warn a Gaza war is possible before March 2 elections
https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-said-to-warn-gaza-war-possible-before-march-2-elections/
Kindergarten staffers scramble kids to escape suspected Gaza balloon bomb
https://www.timesofisrael.com/kindergarten-staffers-scramble-kids-to-escape-suspected-gaza-balloon-bomb/
After Week of Escalation, Israel Limits Gaza Fishing Zone
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-after-week-of-escalation-israel-limits-gaza-fishing-zone-1.8499622
Syrian air defenses thwart hostile targets above Damascus
https://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/middle-east/2020/02/06/Syrian-air-defenses-thwart-hostile-targets-above-Damascus.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CWlstvt_xuc
https://twitter.com/VanessaBeeley/status/1225215806226731008
https://twitter.com/VanessaBeeley/status/1225215806226731008
Palestinian teen shot dead as he threw firebomb at troops — army
https://www.timesofisrael.com/palestinian-teen-shot-dead-as-he-threw-firebomb-at-troops-army/
Israeli forces kill Palestinian boy in West Bank
https://ppost24.com/post/651/israeli-forces-kill-palestinian-boy-in-west-bank
https://twitter.com/Underground_RT/status/1225073982707306496
https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2020/02/iraq-war-has-cost-us-nearly-2-trillion/162859/?oref=d-river
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/defence/after-18-years-and-2-trillion-what-did-the-us-get-in-afghanistan/articleshow/72460168.cms?from=mdr

Pentagon Inspector General Claims ISIS Resurgence ‘Likely’ If US Leaves Iraq
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/02/04/pentagon-inspector-general-claims-isis-resurgence-likely-if-us-leaves-iraq/

U.S. condemns Idlib assaults, stands by Turkey: Secretary of State Pompeo
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-syria-security-turkey-usa-idUSKBN1ZY2E5

Erdogan Vows To Declare War On Syria If Syrian Army Does Not Withdraw From Idlib
https://southfront.org/forces-of-democracy-unite-to-rescue-al-qaeda-in-idlib/

As Houthis Close in on Al-Qaeda in Yemen, US Drone Strikes Target its Leaders
https://www.mintpressnews.com/as-houthis-close-in-on-al-qaeda-in-yemen-coalition-airstrikes-target-its-leaders/264639/

#Israel #Gaza #Syria

"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
Keywords
israelgovernmentsyriairaqgazacoronavirus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Stocks Face Midterm Rally History as AI Spending and Rate Risks Mount

Stocks Face Midterm Rally History as AI Spending and Rate Risks Mount

Chase Codewell
Pakistan&#8217;s Cautious Mediation Gambit: Bridging Iran and the U.S. Amid a Fractured Middle East

Pakistan’s Cautious Mediation Gambit: Bridging Iran and the U.S. Amid a Fractured Middle East

Garrison Vance
Voting Machine Glitch Disrupts New York&#8217;s 17th Congressional District Race

Voting Machine Glitch Disrupts New York’s 17th Congressional District Race

Douglas Harrington
The GOP Deserved to Lose &#8212; and I Say That as a Former Trump Voter

The GOP Deserved to Lose — and I Say That as a Former Trump Voter

Mike Adams
The AI Tsunami: Why We Must Prepare for the Coming Job Wipeout and System Reset

The AI Tsunami: Why We Must Prepare for the Coming Job Wipeout and System Reset

Mike Adams
U.S. Strikes Iran&#8217;s Qeshm Island as Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal and Demands Strait of Hormuz Concessions

U.S. Strikes Iran’s Qeshm Island as Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal and Demands Strait of Hormuz Concessions

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy