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Israel Bombs Both Gaza And Syria At Same Time & US/Turkey Both Openly Protect Idlib Extremists
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39 views • February 06, 2020
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* * *
American Experts Warn Global Coronavirus Outbreak Now Inevitable As WHO Begs For More Money
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/president-xi-says-china-has-coronavirus-under-control-nearly-2000-quarantined-hong
Johnson & Johnson Advised Coronavirus Simulation & Now Stands To Gain Financially With New Vaccine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QNzXOteRfm8
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/newsroom/center-news/2020-01-24-Statement-of-Clarification-Event201.html
IDF: 2 mortar shells from Gaza strike field in southern Israel
https://www.timesofisrael.com/idf-2-mortar-shells-from-gaza-strike-field-in-southern-israel/
Netanyahu said to warn a Gaza war is possible before March 2 elections
https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-said-to-warn-gaza-war-possible-before-march-2-elections/
Kindergarten staffers scramble kids to escape suspected Gaza balloon bomb
https://www.timesofisrael.com/kindergarten-staffers-scramble-kids-to-escape-suspected-gaza-balloon-bomb/
After Week of Escalation, Israel Limits Gaza Fishing Zone
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-after-week-of-escalation-israel-limits-gaza-fishing-zone-1.8499622
Syrian air defenses thwart hostile targets above Damascus
https://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/middle-east/2020/02/06/Syrian-air-defenses-thwart-hostile-targets-above-Damascus.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CWlstvt_xuc
https://twitter.com/VanessaBeeley/status/1225215806226731008
https://twitter.com/VanessaBeeley/status/1225215806226731008
Palestinian teen shot dead as he threw firebomb at troops — army
https://www.timesofisrael.com/palestinian-teen-shot-dead-as-he-threw-firebomb-at-troops-army/
Israeli forces kill Palestinian boy in West Bank
https://ppost24.com/post/651/israeli-forces-kill-palestinian-boy-in-west-bank
https://twitter.com/Underground_RT/status/1225073982707306496
https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2020/02/iraq-war-has-cost-us-nearly-2-trillion/162859/?oref=d-river
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/defence/after-18-years-and-2-trillion-what-did-the-us-get-in-afghanistan/articleshow/72460168.cms?from=mdr
Pentagon Inspector General Claims ISIS Resurgence ‘Likely’ If US Leaves Iraq
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/02/04/pentagon-inspector-general-claims-isis-resurgence-likely-if-us-leaves-iraq/
U.S. condemns Idlib assaults, stands by Turkey: Secretary of State Pompeo
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-syria-security-turkey-usa-idUSKBN1ZY2E5
Erdogan Vows To Declare War On Syria If Syrian Army Does Not Withdraw From Idlib
https://southfront.org/forces-of-democracy-unite-to-rescue-al-qaeda-in-idlib/
As Houthis Close in on Al-Qaeda in Yemen, US Drone Strikes Target its Leaders
https://www.mintpressnews.com/as-houthis-close-in-on-al-qaeda-in-yemen-coalition-airstrikes-target-its-leaders/264639/
#Israel #Gaza #Syria
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/4KFy5YD
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
* * *
American Experts Warn Global Coronavirus Outbreak Now Inevitable As WHO Begs For More Money
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/president-xi-says-china-has-coronavirus-under-control-nearly-2000-quarantined-hong
Johnson & Johnson Advised Coronavirus Simulation & Now Stands To Gain Financially With New Vaccine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QNzXOteRfm8
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/newsroom/center-news/2020-01-24-Statement-of-Clarification-Event201.html
IDF: 2 mortar shells from Gaza strike field in southern Israel
https://www.timesofisrael.com/idf-2-mortar-shells-from-gaza-strike-field-in-southern-israel/
Netanyahu said to warn a Gaza war is possible before March 2 elections
https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-said-to-warn-gaza-war-possible-before-march-2-elections/
Kindergarten staffers scramble kids to escape suspected Gaza balloon bomb
https://www.timesofisrael.com/kindergarten-staffers-scramble-kids-to-escape-suspected-gaza-balloon-bomb/
After Week of Escalation, Israel Limits Gaza Fishing Zone
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-after-week-of-escalation-israel-limits-gaza-fishing-zone-1.8499622
Syrian air defenses thwart hostile targets above Damascus
https://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/middle-east/2020/02/06/Syrian-air-defenses-thwart-hostile-targets-above-Damascus.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CWlstvt_xuc
https://twitter.com/VanessaBeeley/status/1225215806226731008
https://twitter.com/VanessaBeeley/status/1225215806226731008
Palestinian teen shot dead as he threw firebomb at troops — army
https://www.timesofisrael.com/palestinian-teen-shot-dead-as-he-threw-firebomb-at-troops-army/
Israeli forces kill Palestinian boy in West Bank
https://ppost24.com/post/651/israeli-forces-kill-palestinian-boy-in-west-bank
https://twitter.com/Underground_RT/status/1225073982707306496
https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2020/02/iraq-war-has-cost-us-nearly-2-trillion/162859/?oref=d-river
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/defence/after-18-years-and-2-trillion-what-did-the-us-get-in-afghanistan/articleshow/72460168.cms?from=mdr
Pentagon Inspector General Claims ISIS Resurgence ‘Likely’ If US Leaves Iraq
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/02/04/pentagon-inspector-general-claims-isis-resurgence-likely-if-us-leaves-iraq/
U.S. condemns Idlib assaults, stands by Turkey: Secretary of State Pompeo
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-syria-security-turkey-usa-idUSKBN1ZY2E5
Erdogan Vows To Declare War On Syria If Syrian Army Does Not Withdraw From Idlib
https://southfront.org/forces-of-democracy-unite-to-rescue-al-qaeda-in-idlib/
As Houthis Close in on Al-Qaeda in Yemen, US Drone Strikes Target its Leaders
https://www.mintpressnews.com/as-houthis-close-in-on-al-qaeda-in-yemen-coalition-airstrikes-target-its-leaders/264639/
#Israel #Gaza #Syria
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
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