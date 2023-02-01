Long time TV Personality and Comedian JOHN BARBOUR of JohnBarboursWorld on America's DECLINE

Catherine Watters - OneGreatWorkNetwork.com on a spontaneous conversation with JOHN BARBOUR, TV personality and Comedian on the breakdown of the Family, community and Amerika's DECLINE.

https://m4f.ff4.myftpupload.com/about-john/



A Canadian high school dropout at 15, and deported at 17, John Barbour is recognized as ‘The Godfather Of Reality TV’ as the creator-Producer,Co-Host, and Writer of the trend setting hit ‘Real People.’ He won the first of his 5 Emmys as the original Host of ‘AM LA’ in 1970 where he interviewed controversial anti-war guests like Mohammed Ali, Cesar Chavez and Jane Fonda.

URLlbry://@CatherineWatters#9/Catherine-Watters---Long-time-TV-Personality-and-Comedian-JOHN-BARBOUR-of-JohnBarboursWorld-on-Americas-DECLINE-#3