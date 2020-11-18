© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Los Médicos en Primera Linea de EEUU dan rueda de prensa histórica en Whashinton D.C. FrontLine Doctors USA. En español. Spanish
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • November 18, 2020
Conferencia histórica censurada por los medios masivos y televisiones, incluidas las redes sociales.
Explican su experiencia sobre el COVID 19. Y declaran de forma categórica QUE LA GENTE YA NO TIENE PORQUE MORIR DE COVID: EL COVID-19 tiene TRATAMIENTO Y CURA EFECTIVA.
EL COVID-19 tiene CURA.
Explican su experiencia sobre el COVID 19. Y declaran de forma categórica QUE LA GENTE YA NO TIENE PORQUE MORIR DE COVID: EL COVID-19 tiene TRATAMIENTO Y CURA EFECTIVA.
EL COVID-19 tiene CURA.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.