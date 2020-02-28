© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pizza Esoterica (P1 of 8) - Pizzagate or The Pizza Gate? Pizza Code in Media
Follow
5
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
377 views • February 28, 2020
The #Pizzagate controversy has captured the attention of many folks, many of whom are just now becoming aware of the reality of how the elite communicate in secret code language. We're weighing in on this topic as the Lord leads and provides, with something significant to add - insight into the meaning of the symbols - yes, but primarily, wisdom; a higher perspective!
We've been tracking and reporting on the coded language of the elite for several years, but this video represents the first significant exposure of the pizza code. In an upcoming installment, we expect to present a couple scenes where pizza is linked to ping pong, films that probably inspired the naming of Comet Ping Pong Pizza.
We've been tracking and reporting on the coded language of the elite for several years, but this video represents the first significant exposure of the pizza code. In an upcoming installment, we expect to present a couple scenes where pizza is linked to ping pong, films that probably inspired the naming of Comet Ping Pong Pizza.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.