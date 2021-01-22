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NWO: United Nations wants 2021 to be ‘year of healing’
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70 views • January 22, 2021
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The video was produced in Santiago Bay, Camotes Islands, the Philippines on January 5, 2021.
If you pay close attention to his message, Mr. Guterres, who is Catholic, is echoing the same message from pope Francis Pope who stated in April 2020 that the current pandemic could be nature's response to what he perceives as a climate crisis:
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/04/08/europe/pope-francis-coronavirus-nature-response-intl/index.html
The pope is purposely linking COVID-19 to climate change. This is the same message which Mr. Guterres is regurgitating in his video presentation. Is this just a coincidence that a Catholic diplomat who is the head of the United Nations is repeating the same message as the pope?
A few months ago, US President Joe Biden echoed the Vatican’s gospel of climate change which can be seen his website of which I will provide a link of in the video text description: https://joebiden.com/climate-plan/ Like Guterres, Biden, who is Catholic, is repeating what his boss, pope Francis, has been preaching for over the past 7 years about climate change since he became pope on March 13, 2013.
In October 2020, pope Francis released his latest encyclical, Fratelli Tutti, which is Italian for All brothers!
As I mentioned in a video titled: Babylon is fallen: real objective of pope Francis' Fratelli Tutti encyclical ( https://youtu.be/SEiM-gbURZI ), pope Francis, through his encyclical, addresses how he wants to unite the world to work together to overcome problems including COVID-19 and climate change. He is positioning himself and his papal office as a champion who will unite the world under his leadership so as to be seen as the healer of the world’s problems. He also positions himself as a world leader, as a problem-solver taking the place of God by refusing to mention Jesus Christ as our healer and leader.
Look at the main actors of this Christ-less world. The UN’s Secretary General, Guitteres, is Catholic, while US President-elect, Joe Biden, is also Catholic. With Catholic leaders, the United States, which is the second beast of Revelation 13, and the United Nations will follow the Vatican’s political voice on the international scene. They will simply agree with whatever the pope is saying. Complete papal rule which is positioning itself as a religious Caesar over the world is around the corner as per Revelation 17:12. Guterres and Biden are pointing the world back to the Vatican and the papal office as the problem-solver, as the healer rather than God.
Mr. pope, Mr. Guterres and Mr. Biden, the only healing comes from the Christian God of the universe, the Lord Jesus Christ, Who heals our souls, Who heals us from our sins. Christ is our Healer and Leader, not the pope. The Vatican will never be able to heal the world with its socialist and one world government agenda because their god is definitely not the Lord Jesus Christ.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in Santiago Bay, Camotes Islands, the Philippines on January 5, 2021.
If you pay close attention to his message, Mr. Guterres, who is Catholic, is echoing the same message from pope Francis Pope who stated in April 2020 that the current pandemic could be nature's response to what he perceives as a climate crisis:
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/04/08/europe/pope-francis-coronavirus-nature-response-intl/index.html
The pope is purposely linking COVID-19 to climate change. This is the same message which Mr. Guterres is regurgitating in his video presentation. Is this just a coincidence that a Catholic diplomat who is the head of the United Nations is repeating the same message as the pope?
A few months ago, US President Joe Biden echoed the Vatican’s gospel of climate change which can be seen his website of which I will provide a link of in the video text description: https://joebiden.com/climate-plan/ Like Guterres, Biden, who is Catholic, is repeating what his boss, pope Francis, has been preaching for over the past 7 years about climate change since he became pope on March 13, 2013.
In October 2020, pope Francis released his latest encyclical, Fratelli Tutti, which is Italian for All brothers!
As I mentioned in a video titled: Babylon is fallen: real objective of pope Francis' Fratelli Tutti encyclical ( https://youtu.be/SEiM-gbURZI ), pope Francis, through his encyclical, addresses how he wants to unite the world to work together to overcome problems including COVID-19 and climate change. He is positioning himself and his papal office as a champion who will unite the world under his leadership so as to be seen as the healer of the world’s problems. He also positions himself as a world leader, as a problem-solver taking the place of God by refusing to mention Jesus Christ as our healer and leader.
Look at the main actors of this Christ-less world. The UN’s Secretary General, Guitteres, is Catholic, while US President-elect, Joe Biden, is also Catholic. With Catholic leaders, the United States, which is the second beast of Revelation 13, and the United Nations will follow the Vatican’s political voice on the international scene. They will simply agree with whatever the pope is saying. Complete papal rule which is positioning itself as a religious Caesar over the world is around the corner as per Revelation 17:12. Guterres and Biden are pointing the world back to the Vatican and the papal office as the problem-solver, as the healer rather than God.
Mr. pope, Mr. Guterres and Mr. Biden, the only healing comes from the Christian God of the universe, the Lord Jesus Christ, Who heals our souls, Who heals us from our sins. Christ is our Healer and Leader, not the pope. The Vatican will never be able to heal the world with its socialist and one world government agenda because their god is definitely not the Lord Jesus Christ.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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