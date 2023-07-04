X22 REPORT Ep. 3108b - Are The France Riots A [DS] Test Run? Old Guard Power Structure Being Destroyed News

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3108b - July 3, 2023

Are The France Riots A [DS] Test Run? Old Guard Power Structure Being Destroyed





The [DS] realize they have lost the information war, they are trying to regain control via AI but this will fail. They will no need to push the information war into a physical war. Is France a test run to try to start a civil war, its starting to seem like it. What we are witnessing is the destruction of the old guard power structure. The [DS] is being starved of funds and they are panicking, the patriots are in control.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





