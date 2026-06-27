THE CYCLE | Chapter 1 of Hourglass #2 | My New SciFi Novel

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"Poseidon’s massive trident was broken; it protruded at an obtuse angle from the rubble of the temple. Icicles hung from its three prongs that no longer avariciously pointed heavenward. Xavier shuddered and pulled the fur layers tighter around him against the cutting cold of the gale as he raised his eyes from the trident to behold the desolation of Atlantis." - The opening line of the sequel to my magnum opus work of fiction, Hourglass #2: The Trident, The Tachyon & The Temptress
This chapter teases a provocative premise: Might the individual man's mastery of his lust mirror cosmic cycles of civilizational destruction? And that premise will stalk you throughout the novel; from a VR simulation of the Atlantean empire, to courtroom drama and shocking revelations in the Swiss Alps, to the epic conclusion of the Hourglass saga aboard a luxurious zeppelin where a decadent “Eyes Wide Shut” party ascends above CERN.
Order Novel [Audiobook Included] 🛒 Hourglass #2: The Trident, The Tachyon & The Temptress
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/991-hourglass#Order
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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