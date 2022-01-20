GOVERNED BY PSYCHOPATHS WHO RULE THROUGH SECRECY, THE LUCIFERIAN PUSH FOR ARMAGEDDON!

They have been telling us for decades what they were planning and now it's coming to pass, there is no doubt whatsoever that what is happening has been carefully planned behind closed doors during secret meetings of the wealthiest and most influential people on this earth. A truly incredible part of what they are putting in place has been foretold in the bible, their endgame is the biblical battle of Armageddon. It is recorded in the end-times book of Revelation that God has put it into their hearts to fulfil his will, and that they shall give their power and strength unto the beast.



Revelation 17

The beast that thou saw was, and is not; and shall ascend out of the bottomless pit, and go into perdition: and they that dwell on the earth shall wonder, whose names were [not written] in the book of life from the foundation of the world, when they behold the beast that was, and is not, and yet is. And the ten horns which thou saw are [ten kings / leaders], which have received no kingdom as yet; but will receive power as kings one hour with the beast. These have [one mind], and shall give their power and strength unto the beast. These shall [make war] with the Lamb, and the Lamb shall overcome them: for he is Lord of lords, and King of kings: and they that are with him are called, and chosen, and faithful. For God hath put in their hearts to [fulfil his will], and to agree, and give their kingdom [unto the beast], until the words of God shall be fulfilled.



These people desire the Great And Terrible Day Of The Lord, when the nations of the earth will be gathered in the valley of Megiddo to fight the heavenly army, I know this may seem bizarre to some, but this is what these people desire and they are on course to fulfil exactly what God has prophesied in the bible.



Amos 5:10-20

They hate him that rebuketh in the gate, and they abhor him that speaketh uprightly. Forasmuch therefore as your treading is upon the poor, and ye take from him burdens of wheat: ye have built houses of hewn stone, but ye shall not dwell in them; ye have planted pleasant vineyards, but ye shall not drink wine of them. For I know your manifold transgressions and your mighty sins: they afflict the just, they take a bribe, and they turn aside the poor in the gate from their right. Therefore the prudent shall keep silence in that time; for it is an evil time. Seek good, and not evil, that ye may live: and so the Lord, the God of hosts, shall be with you, as ye have spoken. Hate the evil, and love the good, and establish judgment in the gate: it may be that the Lord God of hosts will be gracious unto the remnant of Joseph. Therefore the Lord, the God of hosts, the Lord, saith thus; Wailing shall be in all streets; and they shall say in all the highways, Alas! alas! and they shall call the husbandman to mourning, and such as are skilful of lamentation to wailing. And in all vineyards shall be wailing: for I will pass through thee, saith the Lord. WOE UNTO YOU THAT DESIRE THE DAY OF