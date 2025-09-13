Rejected Silver

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Word is based on a previous dream and recent vision that demonstrates the progression of judgment over the past 2 years. This is of the top 5 scariest verses in the Bible, to be expelled as useless and worthless to the Lord and the kingdom of God. Even, King David said he would rather be an usher in the house of God, than to dwell in the tents of the wicked. Rev 3:14-16