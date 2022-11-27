Streets of Rawalpindi in Pakistan Today. - Supporters of Imran Khan Gathered as part of a Massive Anti-Government March in Islamabad.

Streets of Rawalpindi in Pakistan now. Supporters of Imran Khan gathered as part of a massive anti-government march in Islamabad.
At the moment, the former Prime Minister of the Republic Imran Khan speaks to a crowd of protesters. After his speech, the general column is expected to move to the capital.
