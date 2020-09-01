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My argument with Joe Biden | Jerry Wayne
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32 views • September 01, 2020
Jerry Wayne is the union worker who Joe Biden notably called 'full of s---' in a viral verbal squabble. He joins Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo to tell his story, voice his concerns and expectations as a voter for the 2020 presidential election, and more.
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