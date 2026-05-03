TRUMP: CUBA ATTACK IMMINENT! - The Truth About The War On Latin America

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the threat of an "immediate" takeover of Cuba according to President Donald Trump.





As we've warned for the greater part of the last decade, Latin America would without a doubt be targeted as power shifts from west to east. Now we see aggression against Venezuela, Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and several other countries in the region under the guise of "stopping narco-terrorism" and ending communism/socialism.





Most Cubans would agree that an end to the Cuban regime would be a good thing and there are no arguments there, just as most Venezuelans would agree that Maduro was a brutal dictator. The issue at hand is, one of the most nefarious entities on earth, the CIA taking over a country NEVER ends well for the country or its people.





The now deceased Fidel Castro, born in Cuba to a rich family spent much of his time in the Dominican Republic and Colombia before launching one failed and one successful attempt at a Cuban takeover.





Che Guevara who was Argentinian as his right-hand man helped force the country into a brutal communist dictatorship.





Interestingly, both spent a considerable amount of time under mysterious pretenses in the United States leading up to the revolution and much information has shown the revolution was a CIA orchestrated psyop meant to be used to bring Americans to heel under fear of a communist invasion, specifically via the Soviet Union.





The Soviet Union was also very much aided by the west during World War 2.





So, a CIA coup to bring fear to the masses may be ending with another CIA coup as President Trump jokes about sending the USS Abraham Lincoln to Cuba's shores.





None of this is as it seems as we see a major power shift from west to east. None of this is about liberating the people of Cuba, nor Venezuela, nor Mexico where cartels have been armed and funded by both the United States and Israel.





They're creating conflict so they can come in as the false solution and utilize order out of chaos to bring in a technocratic mega-state.





Don't fall for it.





As the national debt tops the GDP in the United States, as people suffer attempting to pay rent, as dependency is at an all time high, as the Strait of Hormuz crisis and the move on the Panama Canal devastate the supply chain by design, this is just the latest move in a major shift towards the Great Reset.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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