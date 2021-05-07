Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Liken CCP Virus Pandemic to Biological Warfare

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
5/5/2021 President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil said the CCP virus pandemic may be biological warfare, and Brazil is fighting this war. He also hinted the only G20 country with economic growth last year，which was the CCP, may be behind this biological warfare.