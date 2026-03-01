© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Verse 1]
People say this
People say that
It's hard to tell who's got your back
Some mean well
Stand up with you
But all too many just out to get you
Watch out
Keep one eye open
(Mmm)
Then ask yourself
[Chorus]
Who can you trust?
Some people ain't all they seem
Who can you trust?
Tell me something I believe
[Verse 2]
Some talk too much
Say too little
Shooting off lies like a pistol
Stick with people who treat you right
Leave all the rest out of sight
Watch out
Keep one eye open
(Mmm)
Then ask yourself
[Chorus]
Who can you trust?
Some people ain't all they seem
Who can you trust?
Tell me something I believe
[Guitar Solo]
(Instrumental)
[Verse 3]
If you hear somebody say take my word
Be careful or you're gonna get burned
They might be selling you on a scale
Could be a woman with a hidden plan
Watch out
Keep one eye open
(Ooh)
Then ask yourself
[Chorus]
Who can you trust?
Some people ain't all they seem
Who can you trust?
Tell me something I believe
Yeah, who can you trust?
Some people ain't all they seem
Yeah, who can you trust?
Tell me something I believe
Something I believe
Something I believe