[Verse 1]

People say this

People say that

It's hard to tell who's got your back

Some mean well

Stand up with you

But all too many just out to get you

Watch out

Keep one eye open

(Mmm)

Then ask yourself



[Chorus]

Who can you trust?

Some people ain't all they seem

Who can you trust?

Tell me something I believe



[Verse 2]

Some talk too much

Say too little

Shooting off lies like a pistol

Stick with people who treat you right

Leave all the rest out of sight

Watch out

Keep one eye open

(Mmm)

Then ask yourself



[Chorus]

Who can you trust?

Some people ain't all they seem

Who can you trust?

Tell me something I believe



[Guitar Solo]

(Instrumental)



[Verse 3]

If you hear somebody say take my word

Be careful or you're gonna get burned

They might be selling you on a scale

Could be a woman with a hidden plan

Watch out

Keep one eye open

(Ooh)

Then ask yourself



[Chorus]

Who can you trust?

Some people ain't all they seem

Who can you trust?

Tell me something I believe

Yeah, who can you trust?

Some people ain't all they seem

Yeah, who can you trust?

Tell me something I believe

Something I believe

Something I believe

