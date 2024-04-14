Rafah Gaza Distributing UAE Aid Gifts to Displaced Families Living in Tents
Alkofiya Tv
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dNSHD0d8fs&t
برنامج الخير الموسم الثالث (حلقة حلقة ثالث أيام عيد الفطر ) - برعاية عملية الفارس الشهم 3 الإماراتية
The Goodness Program, Season Three (episode, episode three, the third day of Eid al-Fitr) - sponsored by the UAE’s Operation Al Knight 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1lqf7X3ygs&t
برنامج الخير الموسم الثالث (حلقة حلقة ثاني أيام عيد الفطر) - برعاية عملية الفارس الشهم 3 الإماراتية
The Goodness Program, Season 3 (Episode, Episode 2, the second day of Eid al-Fitr) - sponsored by the UAE’s Operation Al Knight 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzFzGglCyCs
برنامج الخير الموسم الثالث - (حلقة حلقة أول أيام عيد الفطر) - برعاية عملية الفارس الشهم 3 الإماراتية
The Goodness Program, Season Three - (Episode, Episode, First Day of Eid Al-Fitr) - Sponsored by the Emirati Operation Al Knight 3
