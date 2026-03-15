IRGC spokesperson asks civilians to evacuate from areas near US Bases and Businesses

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IRGC spokesperson for the Central Headquarters:
We ask the people living near industrial areas in which Americans are shareholders, or individuals who are close to the hiding places of US soldiers, to distance themselves from those areas to avoid being harmed.
Source @Press TV
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