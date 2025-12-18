🕊️🇻🇪 Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responds to Trump’s Venezuela threats:

“Beyond any opinion about the Venezuelan regime or Maduro’s presidency… Mexico’s position must always be: no to intervention, no to foreign interference, peaceful resolution of conflicts, and dialogue for peace.”

She called on the United Nations to finally step up and prevent bloodshed, not sit idle as war rhetoric escalates.

Adding:

The Venezuelan authorities have requested a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the "prolonged aggression by the US".