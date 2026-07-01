THE PROPHECY NEWS PODCAST: Trump Discernment Syndrome-JULY 1 2026

For years, the political elites and their cheering section have mocked truth-tellers with the phrase “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” as if anyone who questions Donald Trump must be irrational, bitter, or blinded by hatred. But the exact opposite is true. What we are watching is Trump Discernment Syndrome — the moment when people finally wake up and see through the carefully manufactured image, the endless branding, the fake strength, the hollow promises, and the nonstop social media memitic manipulation. It is the ability to look past the slogans, the staged patriotism, and the cult of personality and recognize the scam for what it is. That’s not derangement, that’s discernment, and you need to have it in these last days. “Ye hypocrites, ye can discern the face of the sky and of the earth; but how is it that ye do not discern this time?“ Luke 12:56 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the real delusion belongs to the hypnotized MAGA crowd that has been trained to call compromise courage, propaganda truth, and blind loyalty righteousness. They excuse the contradictions, ignore the wreckage, and defend the deception because they have emotionally invested themselves in the illusion. But spiritual discernment breaks the spell. Discernment sees the cracked mask, reads the fruit, and refuses to bow before the 22-foot high golden idol. In an age where millions have traded critical thinking for political worship, Trump Discernment Syndrome is what happens when your eyes are opened and you see what’s actually in front of you. That is the core of Trump Discernment Syndrome: seeing that the same thing Trump condemned in Obama becomes “genius” when Trump does it. If Obama unfreezing Iranian assets was appeasement, then Trump unfreezing Iranian assets is appeasement. If Obama giving Iran economic breathing room was dangerous, then Trump giving Iran economic breathing room is dangerous. If Obama allowing the regime to survive was weakness, then Trump preserving the regime while calling it peace is also weakness. If Biden and his children profitting from his elected office was wrong, then Trump and his children profitting from his elected office has to be wrong. It must be wrong! Today we show you 12 examples of Trump Derangement Syndrome and watch what happens when we apply with glorious light of Truth to see what’s really going on. The real Trump Derangement Syndrome is people who willing volunteer to believe a lie, worship a man, and today we break that spell and cast out the devils of deception. “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” All this and much more on today’s Prophecy News Podcast!