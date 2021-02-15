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Illuminati NWO globalist elites are abducting women & children using TR3B spaceship to gang rape
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173 views • February 15, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2021). What these nephilim & chimera alien demons do is they watch women and little boys on the streets and use facial recognition technology to identify their addresses and the homes where they live. These 33.3% of the earth’s population of Illuminati people are now replaced non-human LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual Pedogate Pizzagate White House Pizza Night bisexual and quadsexual and any-sexual and hermaphrodite entities. Then, when see a human woman or little boy that they like on the streets, they come in their TR3B (now TR3G recent spaceships) under invisible cloaking technology or disguised as a black helicopter or plane flying overhead to abduct our human women and little boys through the ceiling by changing their 3D frequency wave.
They are under deep theta sleep while they gang rape them from all kinds of sexual positions. They place their reptilian semen on them, in order to mark them as their own possession, after the Illuminati AntiChrist starts his NWO, after we real Christians are raptured into heaven, so that they can go back and claim these human child sex slaves as their own slaves and possession, when the humans are vaccinated with their AI femtobot hive-mind Borg COVID-19 vaccines or controlled by their 5G mind-control technology. They will transfigure themselves into their reptilian chimera or Pleiadian nephilim appearance, but by that time, the humans will be like zombies, so they would not care having sex with these demonic entities. It is like Princess Leia in the Star Wars movie when she was kidnapped and raped by Jabba Hutt the giant hybrid chimera gang leader created using human and frog genes.
However, these hybrid chimera aliens have higher dimensions and psychic witch Jedi “chi prana orgone scalar” demon powers and 1,000 IQ intelligence, so a frog is able to manipulate the minds of their human women or little human boy child sex slaves to have sex with them. They will not care having sex with a 1,000 kilogram frog with arms and legs, and who speaks a hundred different languages. This is where the earth is headed to, and this is the nightmare that Satan Lucifer’s hybridization is taking everyone.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
They are under deep theta sleep while they gang rape them from all kinds of sexual positions. They place their reptilian semen on them, in order to mark them as their own possession, after the Illuminati AntiChrist starts his NWO, after we real Christians are raptured into heaven, so that they can go back and claim these human child sex slaves as their own slaves and possession, when the humans are vaccinated with their AI femtobot hive-mind Borg COVID-19 vaccines or controlled by their 5G mind-control technology. They will transfigure themselves into their reptilian chimera or Pleiadian nephilim appearance, but by that time, the humans will be like zombies, so they would not care having sex with these demonic entities. It is like Princess Leia in the Star Wars movie when she was kidnapped and raped by Jabba Hutt the giant hybrid chimera gang leader created using human and frog genes.
However, these hybrid chimera aliens have higher dimensions and psychic witch Jedi “chi prana orgone scalar” demon powers and 1,000 IQ intelligence, so a frog is able to manipulate the minds of their human women or little human boy child sex slaves to have sex with them. They will not care having sex with a 1,000 kilogram frog with arms and legs, and who speaks a hundred different languages. This is where the earth is headed to, and this is the nightmare that Satan Lucifer’s hybridization is taking everyone.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
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