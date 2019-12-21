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Democrats Plan For Gun Confiscation In Virginia Revealed
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2967 views • December 21, 2019
Mike Adams joins Owen to discuss the new gun ban bill being pushed by governor Northam in Virginia and what this may lead to as patriots stand for the 2nd Amendment. Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!
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