LIVE: Come Home With Jen Mallan | Guest Pastor Todd Coconato
My guest today is Pastor Todd Coconato and I cannot wait to hear what he has to say about what God is saying about the role of the Church for such a time as this. It is time for believers to wake up and discern the times and Pastor Todd is here to help us get positioned for what is to come in this nation and the world.
Origional video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jw4JxyTC938
To support Pastor Todd Coconato: www.ToddCoconato.com/give
Website: www.PastorTodd.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.