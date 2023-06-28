ZEROTIME New Censorship Bill Most Dangerous Legislation in Australia with Tony Nikolic

Maria Zeee Zerotime





June 28, 2023





This week we dissect Australia's new proposed censorship legislation (Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2023), which effectively deems any internet user that disagrees with the government as spreading "misinformation or disinformation," dishing out colossal fines to social media platforms if they don't silence dissidents, enabling said platforms to cancel individuals from the online world, and cancel free speech for good.





The public can voice their opinion via the below link:





https://www.infrastructure.gov.au/have-your-say/new-acma-powers-combat-misinformation-and-disinformation?fbclid=IwAR3CGvFu2GdWkFm8DDTJco5V_X10HLDwxoHuD-wh8mqfcMnvd724GRACBBw





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