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Antifa - Rise Of The Black Flags
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52 views • November 05, 2020
Antifa - Rise Of The Black Flags is a 2020 documentary that chronicles the rise of the far left militant group, Antifa.
Antifa is known for being an anti-fascist movement. Although, the violent tactics employed by Antifa and the far left often show that they are the true fascists themselves.
Antifa is known for being an anti-fascist movement. Although, the violent tactics employed by Antifa and the far left often show that they are the true fascists themselves.
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